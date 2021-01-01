Mint Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mint Cake.
Mint Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
11 people reported 43 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
36% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
9% of people say it helps with inflammation
Lack of appetite
9% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
