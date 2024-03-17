Mint Chip Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mint Chip Gelato.

write a review

Mint Chip Gelato strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Focused

Mint Chip Gelato strain helps with

  • Lack of appetite
    33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Nausea
    33% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress

Mint Chip Gelato reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
March 17, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
I’ve purchased this twice, two different batches, both from good day farm. WOW just wow. My favorite strain. I call it music weed, it makes music sound amazing. For me it’s relaxing and energizing at the same time. It seems to enhance creativity.
1 person found this helpful
August 18, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
As I would hit the blunt I caught myself repeatedly saying, “this stuff is way too good” the flavor is a mint Gelato, on the sweet side and I would definitely smoke again. GDF have great gelato strains !
Yesterday
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I really enjoyed this, I have had 7 lower back surgeries. I smoke for pain relief and the gelato’s are best for me! Gelato 41 is the best so far for me for me! I’m trying to find godfather OG as people say it’s the best for pain relief!! This is definitely a must try if you need pain relief!!
June 10, 2024
Very harsh, taste like a camp fire. Only good for making into edibles or concentrate, do not smoke this product.

Buy strains with similar effects to Mint Chip Gelato

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...