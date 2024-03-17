Mint Chip Gelato reviews
a........3
March 17, 2024
I’ve purchased this twice, two different batches, both from good day farm. WOW just wow. My favorite strain. I call it music weed, it makes music sound amazing. For me it’s relaxing and energizing at the same time. It seems to enhance creativity.
m........3
August 18, 2024
As I would hit the blunt I caught myself repeatedly saying, “this stuff is way too good” the flavor is a mint Gelato, on the sweet side and I would definitely smoke again. GDF have great gelato strains !
S........2
Yesterday
I really enjoyed this, I have had 7 lower back surgeries. I smoke for pain relief and the gelato’s are best for me! Gelato 41 is the best so far for me for me! I’m trying to find godfather OG as people say it’s the best for pain relief!! This is definitely a must try if you need pain relief!!
m........t
June 10, 2024
Very harsh, taste like a camp fire. Only good for making into edibles or concentrate, do not smoke this product.