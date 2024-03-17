stock photo similar to Mint Chip Gelato
Hybrid

Mint Chip Gelato

aka Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato

Mint Chip Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Green Cookies and Sinmint Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mint Chip Gelato is a tasty balanced hybrid strain that will quickly lift you up and slowly bring you down. A long-lasting and relaxing experience, this energy will keep your mind activated as your body settles into a heavy couch-lock. This nutty, sweet, spicy flower is often chosen to treat conditions such as appetite loss or nausea, migraines, and chronic stress. Mint Chip Gelato is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mint Chip Gelato effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mint Chip Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Good Day Farm, Mint Chip Gelato features flavors like peanut butter, cherry, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Mint Chip Gelato typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful strain that can make you feel like you’re enjoying a scoop of mint chocolate chip ice cream, Mint Chip Gelato might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mint Chip Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Mint Chip Gelato

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Mint Chip Gelato strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Focused

Mint Chip Gelato strain helps with

  • Lack of appetite
    33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Nausea
    33% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Mint Chip Gelato products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Mint Chip Gelato near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Mint Chip Gelato strain reviews4

March 17, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
I’ve purchased this twice, two different batches, both from good day farm. WOW just wow. My favorite strain. I call it music weed, it makes music sound amazing. For me it’s relaxing and energizing at the same time. It seems to enhance creativity.
1 person found this helpful
August 18, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
As I would hit the blunt I caught myself repeatedly saying, “this stuff is way too good” the flavor is a mint Gelato, on the sweet side and I would definitely smoke again. GDF have great gelato strains !
Yesterday
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I really enjoyed this, I have had 7 lower back surgeries. I smoke for pain relief and the gelato’s are best for me! Gelato 41 is the best so far for me for me! I’m trying to find godfather OG as people say it’s the best for pain relief!! This is definitely a must try if you need pain relief!!
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Mint Chip Gelato strain genetics

Strain parent
Smc
SinMint Cookies
parent
Mint Chip Gelato
MntChpGlto
Mint Chip Gelato