decent strain. mint shake from müv. is pretty good. I myself have severe nerve damage and a limb that's outta wack. anyway. I smoked two blunts of this, I forgot to take my pain meds.. so that's how good it is. real good. it's not for everyone. it may or may not work out for you. I'm so tired of getting people saying that's nothing, they'll go on about how much wasted shatter and other over tolerant products they've consumed. it's ridiculous! so, if you enjoy a minty taste and the couch lock 🔐 and then the exhale of fuel and sage and for me.. it left me feeling sedated and quite locked away in my head... as a good thing for me. having PTSD. great I'm rambling.... that's apart of it too.. you'll want to talk to anyone. about anything. reddit and other sites.. just blah blah blah blah blah blah and blah.. lol. enjoy!