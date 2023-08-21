Mint Shake Muv reviews
Mint Shake Muv strain effects
Mint Shake Muv strain helps with
- 71% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
t........z
August 21, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
This strain here is a tasty treat. I enjoyed the flavor almost as much as I enjoyed the high. I smoke copious amounts of cannabis and have built up a massive tolerance and this strain still got me high off 1 fat joint.
1........o
November 15, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
decent strain. mint shake from müv. is pretty good. I myself have severe nerve damage and a limb that's outta wack. anyway. I smoked two blunts of this, I forgot to take my pain meds.. so that's how good it is. real good. it's not for everyone. it may or may not work out for you. I'm so tired of getting people saying that's nothing, they'll go on about how much wasted shatter and other over tolerant products they've consumed. it's ridiculous! so, if you enjoy a minty taste and the couch lock 🔐 and then the exhale of fuel and sage and for me.. it left me feeling sedated and quite locked away in my head... as a good thing for me. having PTSD. great I'm rambling.... that's apart of it too.. you'll want to talk to anyone. about anything. reddit and other sites.. just blah blah blah blah blah blah and blah.. lol. enjoy!
r........1
October 28, 2023
Relaxed
Great for back pain
k........c
October 30, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Talkative
Just finished first bowl of this 35.7 MntShk…Amazing smooth hit taste floral with hints of sweet mints with a stench with earthy overtones. This batch of this strain is the real deal all 35.7 thc content you feel no bs once again MUV is producing quality product for consumers while the evil empire of non-relief continues to circle around the drain of life and hopefully isn’t missed, heck I know staff that wish it would go under. That’s sad if your own employees feel that way
b........e
August 16, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
i like it. had a cbg content. helped with gastro issues.
O........r
March 7, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
This is a very good daytime hybrid, gives you a little bit of an appetite as well! Very nice rock solid small buds, with a very nice taste on the exhale, the smell of the flower is a musky loud menthol forest!
j........1
July 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
smokes good exotic green buds smells like lemon/orange