Minty Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Minty Haze.
r........7
January 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Solid strain. The smell and taste is cheesy upfront with earthy and very subtle mint notes. I think it is more Sativa leaning for I did feel uplifted mentally versus being a couch potato. My batch came in at 27% thc. I liked it so much that I went and bought a second 1/8th. It’s worth a try!
s........2
December 30, 2023
Had me grabbing at the Lion on my sweatshirt