Minty Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Minty Haze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Amnesia Haze and The Menthol. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Minty Haze is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Vireo, the average price of Minty Haze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Minty Haze’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Minty Haze, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Minty Haze strain reviews(2)
r........7
January 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Solid strain. The smell and taste is cheesy upfront with earthy and very subtle mint notes. I think it is more Sativa leaning for I did feel uplifted mentally versus being a couch potato. My batch came in at 27% thc. I liked it so much that I went and bought a second 1/8th. It’s worth a try!
s........2
December 30, 2023
Had me grabbing at the Lion on my sweatshirt