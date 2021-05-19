Miracle Whip reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Miracle Whip.
Miracle Whip strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Miracle Whip strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
A........o
May 19, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This is my favorite. Related to Miracle Alien Cookies? It would appear to be so, I highly approve of that strain too. Miracle whip hits the right balance, for me. Your mileage may vary, everyone's chemical barin-soup is a little different. Good for daytime, ramp it up for nighttime. Best everything/everyday weed, tastes amazing, a little hashish flavor. Good meds too, pain, tension of every kind. Quite relaxing, unlike MAC1. My other favorite med is Blueberry OG, it's STRONG. So is this. Hits me just right.
n........y
April 30, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
picked up a gram of this strain as a Terp Sauce ,& Diamonds style extraction in Washington State. Dabbed it at 475F on my High 5 E-Nail, and it hit super smooth! It also had a fruity flavor profile like a Tangie or Orange Cinex strain (my faves!). The high took a moment to sink in but my mind stayed clear while my body pain eased. After a bit more time had passed, my mind began to drift and worries slipped away. Very good for evening sessions in front of the TV after a long day for sure! As I suffer from carpel tunnel syndrome, this helped my nerve pain enough to allow me to type this review. This coupled with some CBD or CBG will make for a very nice night 😍
S........9
November 24, 2020
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
I picked up a cartridge of the Miracle Whip strain when they were out of my usual medication, OG Kush. I am sooooo pleased with this strain!!!! A lot of strains can make my anxiety go super crazy so I'm always cautious to try something new, but this was total euphoria at first exhale! The knots in my muscles seemed to magically release and the chronic pain from Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid arthritis eased its way out after my second toke. I would recommend this strain for anyone that deals with pain, anxiety and/or depression because it kicked butt on all three for me!
Z........f
December 9, 2020
When Grandpa’s Breath evaporated into the ether, I was starved for the clarity and relaxation that had come, and miracle whip came, slathered itself all over me. It’s an instant strong cerebral buzz and you’re nicely toasted. The strange thing about this, I’d call it a reverse Sativa, with energy rising as soon as the initial effects clear out. I’m reminded of a time (has 22 years truly passed, already?) when I stepped from my tent in Oregon to behold mountain tips piercing the clouds as the sun rose, rising, sheeting with gold the clouds that dissolved as soon as the sun gained prominence, to exhibit the mountains in brilliant mid-morning clarity. And another upside... it’s egg free.
q........b
April 18, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Love the taste. Good for zoning out
B........8
March 15, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Miracle whip is a smooth hit with a touch of bite. It has a slightly sweet diesel scent with a beautiful sheer frost glazing the surface of it. Smoking it made me giggly and relaxed. Not relaxed as in couchlock, more so a less anxious type of relaxed. It gave me an excited feeling, ready to do something fun. I got it from Planet 13 in Las Vegas.
Q........t
March 10, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Miracle Whip. Various producers. Around 20-21%. A hybrid that def leans to the chill indica side. Lots of body buzz, along with a general happy and silly laidback head space. Acts like indica, but the sativa is there underneath it all, just kinda being it’s cool, goofy self.
J........1
May 8, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Dry mouth
First time in 15 years with wife shared 1/2 g. Euphoria hits quick, relaxed and happy. Def felt space time crunch. Produced a nice sleep after a few hours of the happy high. Will enjoy our second half g a little slower.