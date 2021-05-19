picked up a gram of this strain as a Terp Sauce ,& Diamonds style extraction in Washington State. Dabbed it at 475F on my High 5 E-Nail, and it hit super smooth! It also had a fruity flavor profile like a Tangie or Orange Cinex strain (my faves!). The high took a moment to sink in but my mind stayed clear while my body pain eased. After a bit more time had passed, my mind began to drift and worries slipped away. Very good for evening sessions in front of the TV after a long day for sure! As I suffer from carpel tunnel syndrome, this helped my nerve pain enough to allow me to type this review. This coupled with some CBD or CBG will make for a very nice night 😍