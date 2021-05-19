Miracle Whip
aka Miracle Whip #3, The Whip
Miracle Whip effects are mostly calming.
Miracle Whip potency is higher THC than average.
Miracle Whip, also known as “The Whip” and “Miracle Whip #3,” is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Starfighter and Columbian. The effects of Miracle Whip are more calming than energizing. Consumers tell us this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and creative. The flavor of Miracle Whip is creamy and slightly sweet with diesel undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. Miracle Whip is 20% THC and 2% CBG, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain was originally bred by Capulator.
Miracle Whip strain effects
Miracle Whip strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
