Miss Poison reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Miss Poison.
Miss Poison reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
g........0
February 29, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Initially, the soothing smoke when inhaled taste very light, no cough, yet the crispy aromatic effects are almost immediate , and lasting.energetic but focused and relaxing 😎. As a experienced smoker I recommend only for the all. That's why I'm rating Ms. Poison 5 *****
t........2
Yesterday
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Sativa but definitely has indica effects. Strong head high with good euphoria. This can get heavy if you keep smoking but if you keep it light you will be focused. Top notch strain