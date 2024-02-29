stock photo similar to Miss Poison
Miss Poison
aka Ms Poison, Mrs Poison, Ms. Poison, Mrs. Poison
Miss Poison is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Poison and an unknown strain. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Miss Poison is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Miss Poison typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Miss Poison’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miss Poison, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Miss Poison strain reviews2
g........0
February 29, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
t........2
Yesterday
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed