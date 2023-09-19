I’m reviewing the Redbird Microbuds from Cannabis Country Store. Strain is Mitten Cake OG (Mitten Cake x Kush Mints). Looks beautiful and is sticky on break up. Smell is almost like it hasn’t cured long enough, but might be the strain smell itself, since on break ups it’s an earthy, minty, and subtle sweetness. Nothing crazy but the Kush Mints is in there. Kush Mints from Harmony Farms is my number #1 right now, so was excited to try this. I’m enjoying it. Last night I made a voice note during a Zoom music collab session to write a review on how schmacked I was in our session lol Then afterwards I was anxious that the dogs we were sitting for were leaving in the morning (we miss our dog & was nice having two dogs), so had to take an anxiety pill. Felt real good after that and smoked some more. I probably would have been anxious no matter what. Buds are so sticky my new grinder was having trouble. Microbuds from Redbird is Quality for the People! Happy to be the first to review Mitten Cake OG (Redbird brand in Washington State). - 9DM

