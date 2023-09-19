Mitten Cake
Mitten Cake effects are mostly calming.
Mitten Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Mitten Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Kush Mints. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Mitten Cake is a potent and flavorful strain that was bred by Seed Junky Genetics and grown by Shango, a premium cannabis producer in Oregon. This strain is known for its dense, frosty, and colorful buds that have a cake-like aroma with hints of mint, vanilla, and gas. Mitten Cake is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mitten Cake effects include feeling tingly, happy, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mitten Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and stress. Mitten Cake features flavors like mint, vanilla, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its uplifting and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Mitten Cake typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Mitten Cake is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available in the market. If you find it, don’t hesitate to try this delicious and powerful treat. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mitten Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Mitten Cake strain effects
Mitten Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
