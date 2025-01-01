stock photo similar to Mizztrezz
Mizztrezz
Mizztrezz is a cannabis strain from Terphogz, the popularizer of Original Z. Mizztrezz comes from Fiance x The Original Z and is an 60% indica hybrid. It's green and purple bud that yields a medium amount of flower and a medium to high amount of hash. Mizztrezz grows well indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 60 days. Leave a review of your experience with Mizztrezz.
