MMXX reviews
Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain MMXX.
MMXX strain effects
MMXX reviews
d........1
September 21, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Michigan Pre-Roll by Dragon Fly: 18.34% ThC 0% CBD, harvested 10-21-23. Smells of spice, chalk and vanilla. Tastes of lime and sandalwood in smoke. Nice calm Indica, smooth smoke, nice manageable euphoria, = calm, relaxed and creative. Great tension relief and muscle relaxation.
b........3
August 23, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Lovely strain perfect for anytime of the day. Tastes like berries and gas. Very calm and happy effects. Would definitely try again.
2........d
June 10, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Anxious
Tried it in hash rosin and this stuff slaps, straight euphoric feeling and pain goes away instantly great flavors not strong on the spice but well balanced sweet and spicy earthy taste
N........u
Yesterday
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This is a perfect hybrid! Helps my back pain, inability to relax, and anxiety while not making me sleepy.
m........5
December 29, 2023
Happy
Hungry
I suffer from stomach pain. This was awesome at helping me. Taste was great, and the high was relaxing. Not for the weak!
b........3
November 19, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
damn . All I can say 😶🌫️🤯😴 Fire 🔥 not fir the weak at heart packs a ✊
r........y
January 25, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
just pick up some recently and it was tested 30% and it has to be I've been smoking for 26 yrs this is fire 🔥 it's as described. taste, smell ,smoke
c........Z
February 13, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Nice tasting diesel, earthy, taste. makes for a relaxing smoke. Came from a place called 'High Priority' It's my first time trying this strain but won't be the last.