MMXX
MMXX is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Snow and The Whip. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. MMXX is the namesake strain of the breeder Twenty20 Mendocino, and it represents the dank and potent weed that is grown in the hills of Mendocino County, California. MMXX has a unique flavor profile that combines fruity and gassy notes with a hint of spice. The aroma is earthy and fuel-like, with a touch of berry. MMXX is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us MMXX effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose MMXX when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Twenty20 Mendocino, MMXX features flavors like citrus, fuel, and chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it its earthy and relaxing qualities. The average price of MMXX typically ranges from $30-$40. MMXX is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the Roman numeral for 2020, which was the year that the breeder released this strain to the public. MMXX is a great strain to enjoy in the evening or night, as it can induce a powerful yet clear-headed high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed MMXX, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
