Modified Bananas reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Modified Bananas.

Modified Bananas effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
35% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
11% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety

Modified Bananas reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about flavors:
Pungent
17% of people taste the flavor pungent
Ammonia
5% of people taste the flavor ammonia
Butter
5% of people taste the flavor butter

