Modified Macberry Moonshine is a slightly indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) bred from Modified Grapes × Macberry Moonshine, typically testing between 22–30% THC. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a decadent profile of sweet grape and berry candy layered with creamy dessert notes, funky gas, and subtle citrus undertones. Driven by terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, and hints of linalool, it offers a smooth and flavorful experience. Expect an uplifting, euphoric onset that transitions into a calming, full-body relaxation with a slightly dreamy, hazy headspace. Potent and indulgent, Modified Macberry Moonshine is ideal for unwinding and enjoying a rich, dessert-forward session. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!