- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
w........v
September 24, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Very smooth taste great In a backwoods. Highly recommended
M........0
December 23, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
One of the best yet most underrated genetic breeders in the nation shout-out Umami Seed Co first batch I got was Momochi #4, super flavorful exclusive, beyond exotic/top shelf quality, #TerpsOverEverything #FlavorOverEverything, don’t get me started on the Zeclair strain by Umami oooouuuuiiiii!!!!