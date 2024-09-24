stock photo similar to Momochi
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Momochi
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Momochi effects are mostly calming.
Momochi potency is higher THC than average.
Momochi is a hybrid weed strain bred by Umami Seed Co from a genetic cross of Zabuza x Obama Runtz and grown by Fig Farms. There are two Momochi phenotypes with distinct flavor profiles, but both express deep purple buds with russet hairs and globs of trichomes. Momochi #1 has a sweet, berry palate, where Momochi #4 veers more zesty lime. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Momochi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to MomochiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Momochi strain effects
Momochi strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Momochi products near you
Similar to Momochi near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Momochi strain reviews2
Read all reviews
w........v
September 24, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
M........0
December 23, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused