We feel this has a banana nutty actual taste to it. Almost immediate dry mouth with cartridge consumption we tried it on the various temperatures and found that we like the highedr temperature seem to bring out all the flavors. Kind of a little funny didn't realize how much we actually smoked until I thought about it really we had three big hits for each of the temperatures and maybe two or three before that for taste and didn't make me dizzy normally it would anything else seems to always make me dizzy drop in a corner and Drool on your self dizzy. But not this.