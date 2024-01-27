Monkey Business reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Monkey Business.
Monkey Business strain effects
Monkey Business strain flavors
Monkey Business reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
K........e
January 27, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
We feel this has a banana nutty actual taste to it. Almost immediate dry mouth with cartridge consumption we tried it on the various temperatures and found that we like the highedr temperature seem to bring out all the flavors. Kind of a little funny didn't realize how much we actually smoked until I thought about it really we had three big hits for each of the temperatures and maybe two or three before that for taste and didn't make me dizzy normally it would anything else seems to always make me dizzy drop in a corner and Drool on your self dizzy. But not this.
k........1
February 24, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
My husband and I are smoking this together joint form. His review : tastes like blue cheese or like anesthetics aftertaste. burns, not the favorite to smoke. High is alright (he's desensitized to different "highs.") 5/10 My review : Burns like hell. Has an interesting earthy taste to it. THICC smoke. Not my favorite to actually smoke, but feeling pretty mellow and relaxed but also like I can go do something productive. I have PTSD and I think it would be a good one to use if you're looking for that relaxation from your brain. 6/10
k........i
April 3, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I thought it was wedding cake and cherries pie origins...and very nice.. But this shows a different profile.?