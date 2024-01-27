stock photo similar to Monkey Business
Monkey Business
Monkey Business is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Fornicator. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Monkey Business is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Monkey Business typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Monkey Business’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Monkey Business, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Monkey Business strain effects
Monkey Business strain flavors
Monkey Business strain reviews3
K........e
January 27, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
k........1
February 24, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
k........i
April 3, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused