Hybrid

Monkey Business

Monkey Business is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Fornicator. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Monkey Business is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Monkey Business typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Monkey Business’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Monkey Business, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Monkey Business strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Creative

Monkey Business strain helps with

  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • PTSD
    33% of people say it helps with PTSD
Monkey Business strain reviews3

January 27, 2024
We feel this has a banana nutty actual taste to it. Almost immediate dry mouth with cartridge consumption we tried it on the various temperatures and found that we like the highedr temperature seem to bring out all the flavors. Kind of a little funny didn't realize how much we actually smoked until I thought about it really we had three big hits for each of the temperatures and maybe two or three before that for taste and didn't make me dizzy normally it would anything else seems to always make me dizzy drop in a corner and Drool on your self dizzy. But not this.
2 people found this helpful
February 24, 2024
My husband and I are smoking this together joint form. His review : tastes like blue cheese or like anesthetics aftertaste. burns, not the favorite to smoke. High is alright (he's desensitized to different "highs.") 5/10 My review : Burns like hell. Has an interesting earthy taste to it. THICC smoke. Not my favorite to actually smoke, but feeling pretty mellow and relaxed but also like I can go do something productive. I have PTSD and I think it would be a good one to use if you're looking for that relaxation from your brain. 6/10
2 people found this helpful
April 3, 2024
I thought it was wedding cake and cherries pie origins...and very nice.. But this shows a different profile.?
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

