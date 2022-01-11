Monster Glue
aka Gorilla Monster
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Monster Glue
Monster Glue effects are mostly calming.
Monster Glue potency is higher THC than average.
Monster Glue, also known as Gorilla Monster,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, happy, and energetic. Monster Glue has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Monster Glue, before let us know! Leave a review.
Monster Glue strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Monster Glue strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
- 22% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Monster Glue strain reviews(10)
p........r
January 11, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
The strain has a gnarly OG smell, and smokes like a steam engine from the 50's. The flavor is legitimately chemical. One of my favorites thus far.
l........e
May 23, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
Great strain, the effect lasts a long time and takes you really high! Not for beginners
c........4
September 17, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
The feeling you get from this green trichome coated flower is like getting in a rocket ship and flying to mars and back. I recommend this legendary bud to anyone trying to relax but still have that euphoric feeling. Definitely more indica than sativa, glues you right to the couch, a superior to GG4.