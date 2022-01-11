Monster Glue reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Monster Glue.
Monster Glue strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Monster Glue strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
- 22% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Monster Glue reviews
p........r
January 11, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
The strain has a gnarly OG smell, and smokes like a steam engine from the 50's. The flavor is legitimately chemical. One of my favorites thus far.
l........e
May 23, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
Great strain, the effect lasts a long time and takes you really high! Not for beginners
c........4
September 17, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
The feeling you get from this green trichome coated flower is like getting in a rocket ship and flying to mars and back. I recommend this legendary bud to anyone trying to relax but still have that euphoric feeling. Definitely more indica than sativa, glues you right to the couch, a superior to GG4.
C........2
September 25, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
It was good. This strain makes you feel great but after like 10 minutes after a beefy bowl I’m out. I fall the fuck asleep every god damn time. My boyfriend occasionally will be jumping around like a lunatic over in the kitchen after he smokes it but we’re two different people. So idk if you wanna sleep this is great. It’s a fuckin sedative.
s........5
August 24, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
It came really fast it had me happy and uplifted it is a good quality strain it had me thinking but in a good way and it is an amazing smell great taste and the effects are outrageous 10/10 recomend
d........4
December 30, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
I’m high asf rn I’m relaxed enjoying peace heavy head high tho 10/10
4........e
May 30, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Monster glue is a perfect 50/50 hybrid. Keeps me energetic but calm also. Love this strain so much I beenbbuying it for 2 weeks now. The superior to GG4!!!
s........n
October 24, 2023
the smell is definitely knarly ..taste like gorilla glue n dosi do at they honeymoon😳