Moon Dog (Cherry Moon × Black Dog) is a creative, electric experience. Grown by the woman-owned Moon Made Farms on a sun-drenched, sloping hillside above southern Humboldt, this strain carries the lore of local genetics alongside the brand’s highly witchy ethos. Tina, the former rock star behind the brand, follows indigenous planting practices aligned with the lunar cycle, leaning into the mystical dimensions of cultivation and producing flower that's deeply dazzling.





Offering a unique twist on your typical 420 vibes, Moon Dog features a terpene profile rich in myrcene, caryophyllene, and ocimene. Expect notes of cherry and lime layered over earth, clove, and a subtle thread of funk. The high is floaty but focused. softening the edges of reality while sharpening perception. This flower is an ideal companion for long conversations, creative drift, or reaching beyond the veil.