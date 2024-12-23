Moonana Wreck reviews
Moonana Wreck strain effects
Moonana Wreck strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
g........c
December 23, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
First off, a strong banana flavor with an aftertaste of mint. Very reminiscent of the train wreck strain. Also similar to train wreck is the head high feeling. Very euphoric. Sativa lovers will like it. Indica lovers will love how it settles you in after awhile. Very 50/50.