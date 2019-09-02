ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Moonbow reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Moonbow.

Avatar for Saemoo
Member since 2019
Potent strain, I'm calm &amp; relaxed.....diminishing stress...I approve!
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for cretin71
Member since 2015
I've smoked two phenos of Moonbow -- 63 and 75. Both were excellent. It'll fill the room with its sweet, slightly skunky aroma, and the taste is similar: sweet and earthy with a bit of pine and citrus. It's also strong. I'm a regular smoker with a pretty high tolerance, and a half-gram joint of Mo...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
