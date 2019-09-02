Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I've smoked two phenos of Moonbow -- 63 and 75. Both were excellent. It'll fill the room with its sweet, slightly skunky aroma, and the taste is similar: sweet and earthy with a bit of pine and citrus.
It's also strong. I'm a regular smoker with a pretty high tolerance, and a half-gram joint of Mo...