Moonrise is a cross of Moonshine Haze and Double Purple Doja. It smells like someone cut into a jackfruit—you are going to get a musky, tropical flavor that flares the nostrils and leaves a nice sweetness on the exhale. You’ll mainly notice it in your head, but you will also notice it in your body. This strain is great for beginners, as it comes on gently and does not overpower with too much energy. It is also a great day-to-day strain for experienced consumers looking to get a little relief. Moonrise sports a green and purple camouflage look that is becoming more and more common in cannabis flowers; it’ll definitely make you pause and appreciate its look before you light it up.