c........y
December 24, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
This one hit me weird for a sativa—it gave me the body high I typically associate with sativas but the mental relaxation and sleepiness I’d think were from indica.
D........t
March 27, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
I got this as an ounce and it was popcorn. the thc was 16%. With that being said I cant wait to get my hands on some more. It put me down and I loved it. Grab you some and enjoy.