Moonshot is a potent hybrid born from the flavorful cross of Slurricane × Gelato #41, delivering a rich, layered experience that blends dessert-sweet genetics with deep herbal character. Known for its herbal, earthy aroma with a sweet back note, Moonshot produces a smooth, flavorful smoke accented by berry, citrus, and subtle spice. Its effects strike a balance between uplifting clarity and full-body calm, offering a euphoric mental lift that gradually melts into soothing relaxation. Many consumers describe Moonshot as sleepy, relaxing, anti-stress, and anti-anxiety, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day, easing tension, or preparing for restful sleep. With THC levels often reaching the mid-20s and a terpene profile rich in myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, Moonshot stands out as a deeply comforting, mood-softening strain that still maintains a pleasant sense of mental focus. If you've had the opportunity to experience Moonshot through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.