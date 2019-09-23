ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Gelato #41
Hybrid

Coming from the Cookies Family in California, Gelato #41 is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Buds come in an array of hues, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know, Gelato #41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter.

Avatar for MeechoSmoko
Member since 2017
Best Gelato strain no Bap!
ArousedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for R_Evolution311
Member since 2017
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Dedecko
Member since 2019
Very good taste, nice buds and that sweet smell..i love this model🖤💥and colours😍
EuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for RickLongtits
Member since 2019
really sweet flavor, incredibly relaxing high
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for OKFantom420
Member since 2018
Killer strain! The nose is super sweet and citrusy with an amazing undertone of berry! The high is definitely a heavy hitter! I’m an anxiety patient so it’s definitely not too cerebral. It’s still creative and aloof in the mind but EXTREMELY mellow in the body! From the pic I uploaded, you can just ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Thin Mint GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Gelato #41