Coming from the Cookies Family in California, Gelato #41 is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Buds come in an array of hues, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know, Gelato #41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter.