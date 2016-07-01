ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for ShottJ
Member since 2018
WOW! Very potent weed, I highly recommend. If I had to choose between Moonwalker and GSC, I’d probably choose Moonwalker 8 times out of ten, only because it’s good to change it up once in a while.
Avatar for CBlesseD
Member since 2018
My favorite!!!! Amazing high!!! Rolled w/ Backwoods Originals (Saskatchewan) 10/18
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Bigdog1221
Member since 2018
Great strain smell wonderful smooth smoke buds look amazing highly recommended this strain ofn
GigglyHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Shyne420
Member since 2017
I am a Kush Kondisouer, and this one is most definately in my top 3 most favorite. Very relaxing and highly sedative
Avatar for smlfaison
Member since 2017
Love it taste great smoke smooth choker
ArousedFocusedSleepy
Avatar for StukaFox
Member since 2015
They did IT! The crazy bastards did IT! 32%! What the hell were you thinking -- THIRTY-TWO percent? Was there a day when the growers of this Godzilla weed were saying, "Shit, I wanna be REALLY high, but I'm all outta dabs!"? Because I have a lot of theories as to how one decides that 32% THC in budd...
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CrispyMedusa
Member since 2017
A description simply wouldn't do this strain justice, do yourself a favor and at least pick up a little pre roll just to gift yourself the experience of its superb relaxing effects.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ddrop51
Member since 2016
Just got this strain. Absolutely love it. Not to heavy, not to light. Taste great.
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed