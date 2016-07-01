We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
They did IT! The crazy bastards did IT! 32%! What the hell were you thinking -- THIRTY-TWO percent? Was there a day when the growers of this Godzilla weed were saying, "Shit, I wanna be REALLY high, but I'm all outta dabs!"? Because I have a lot of theories as to how one decides that 32% THC in budd...