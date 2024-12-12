Mother Gorilla reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Mother Gorilla.

Mother Gorilla strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Talkative

Mother Gorilla strain flavors

Earthy

Skunk

Today
Did the job 😂 It’s an easy smoke, and quite light.
August 28, 2024
Do you remember when Harambe died? This strain feels like you are being caressed by the Great Ape himself. It doesn’t leave a strong taste in your mouth, nor does it leave a strong feeling in your lungs. Overall 5/5 for me.

