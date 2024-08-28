stock photo similar to Mother Gorilla
Mother Gorilla

  Mother Gorilla effects are mostly energizing.

    Mother Gorilla potency is higher THC than average.

Mother Gorilla is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Reina Madre and Jack The Ripper. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Mother Gorilla is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Hytiva, the average price of Mother Gorilla typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mother Gorilla’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mother Gorilla, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



August 28, 2024
Do you remember when Harambe died? This strain feels like you are being caressed by the Great Ape himself. It doesn't leave a strong taste in your mouth, nor does it leave a strong feeling in your lungs. Overall 5/5 for me.
Today
Did the job 😂 It's an easy smoke, and quite light.
Mother Gorilla strain genetics

Jack the Ripper
Mother Gorilla
