l........t
October 28, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Had this one up in MI from “The Pier” now known as “Consume” and OMG I can’t praise this strain enough. I literally found myself staring off into the clouds wondering what life was. I was in such awe. more relaxed than I could have ever imagined. I hope to find this strain again one day.. until then I’ll continue to tell everyone about it!!
J........o
September 13, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Great for late night relaxation… Do not recommend any day time activities with this strain it really relaxes you to a point where nothing will get done ..
g........7
January 20, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Good earthy taste.
x........k
October 4, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
A giggly, euphoric high at first, then total relaxation. It chills you out without becoming groggy and allows you to focus. I have adhd and was able to watch two movies in a row without picking up my phone.
J........9
March 2, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
When the bud tender opened the bag 3 ft away I could smell this one is for a more experienced stoner I'd say it's very skunky diesel light musk flavor at the end but very good bud structure on this one thick buds . It's more of a evening bud for some . I Evan got pysidelic hit off . Not bad it all for 116 a zip at Nirvana in Menominee Michigan
z........r
September 27, 2021
Smoke a good size zigzag full an it took about 5min after for it take effect. But it did I enjoyed it.
m........4
September 17, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Picked some up tonight at the dispensary. Chose it because it was on sale. Oh boy, was I surprised! Will be buying it again soon.
R........7
June 20, 2023
Relaxed
Talkative
Nice smooth high. Eyes are def heavy