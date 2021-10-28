stock photo similar to Motor Cake
Motor Cake
Motor Cake is a rare hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Motor Breath with Birthday Cake. The result is a gas-forward strain that consumers say eases their mind and produces relaxing effects. Motor Cake is best consumed in the evening hours, or as nightcap before bed. Motor breath features an extremely gassy flavor profile thanks to its Motor Breath lineage. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. According to growers, Motor Cake flowers into purple aromatic buds. This strain was originally bred by Grassroots. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Motor Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Motor Cake strain effects
Motor Cake strain reviews22
l........t
October 28, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
J........o
September 13, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
g........7
January 20, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed