Mountain Dew Mouth
aka Mtn. Dew Mouth
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthParanoidDry eyes
- Feelings:GigglyEnergeticCreative
- Helps with:AnxietyDepressionLack of appetite
Mountain Dew Mouth effects are mostly energizing.
Mountain Dew Mouth, also known as Mtn. Dew Mouth,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, energetic, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mountain Dew Mouth, before let us know! Leave a review.
Mountain Dew Mouth strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Mountain Dew Mouth strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Mountain Dew Mouth strain reviews11
s........y
December 25, 2021
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
g........l
May 23, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Talkative
M........y
March 21, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly