I struggle with a lot of mental and physical issues/pains, and I promise this strain will help you out. It has one of the most unique smells to it, and when you burn it, the hit to it is so smooth and has a cooling sensation. It tastes almost like mountain dew!! The high hits pretty quick, but due to my super high tolerance, it doesn't last very long. Maybe if i wasn't on medications, it would hit better. My boyfriend smokes with me and it knocks him to sleep pretty quickly, but we joke around and giggle to it. It is nice to enjoy some food to it too 😁