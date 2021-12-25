Mountain Dew Mouth reviews
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
s........y
December 25, 2021
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Probably the most appealing aroma of any strain i’ve tried. Gorgeous array of terpenoids luscious and vibrant green and a touch of purple. Energising and clear headed, uplifting high with psychedelic effects in higher quantities. One of my favourite strains of all time.
g........l
May 23, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Talkative
I struggle with a lot of mental and physical issues/pains, and I promise this strain will help you out. It has one of the most unique smells to it, and when you burn it, the hit to it is so smooth and has a cooling sensation. It tastes almost like mountain dew!! The high hits pretty quick, but due to my super high tolerance, it doesn't last very long. Maybe if i wasn't on medications, it would hit better. My boyfriend smokes with me and it knocks him to sleep pretty quickly, but we joke around and giggle to it. It is nice to enjoy some food to it too 😁
M........y
March 21, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Mine was sold as Mtn. Dew rated as 30% THC which seems about right. This one leans sativa and is a heavy hitter so use wisely. Fairly spacey head buzz and nice body relaxation makes this one of my new favorites. Do not drive or operate heavy machinery and vorsicht der bahnübergang.
r........2
July 31, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I love Mountain Dew strain Thc-A is the one I’m trying and I’m on cloud 9 of Mountain Dew Dew fizzle. The Tingly sensation after smoking a bowl of this strain is pretty cool like after the sizzling sensation after drinking a cold Baja blast Mountain Dew. I love it. Oh the high is impeccable as I listen to the beautiful birds outside my senses in hearing is so enhanced with this one I’m euphorically feeling incredibly certain this is the strain for my morning and afternoon toke. Thank you for listening to this weird rant on Mountain Dew strain. I take a bow and turn around and leave. Haha.
E........7
November 4, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
*Morning Dew is a cross between alien bubba and Durban I couldn't find it on here I'm not quite sure if this is the same one but that strain is off the charts 33% and the best Dank I've come across in 30 years and that speaks volumes from Humboldt County to Denver 🪩👽 get you some Morning Dew from Cresco Floral Cal. line woooo buddy😌💙
s........c
March 28, 2022
Dry mouth
It tastes nothing like mountian dew, it does not taste bad, but it tastes weird i don't know how to describe the taste other than it tastes weird.
y........n
July 7, 2023
Euphoric
Tingly
Dry eyes
Stumbled upon AKA Mt. Dew from a friend and local farmer in southern Oregon. Didn’t think much of it because I hadn’t heard of it before and nor had he before acquiring it. Rarely do I invite an untested strain into my indoor facility but because of the hype I’ve seen of the strain called Spite, figured I would risk it and watch it closely. Well all I really can say about it is WOW!!!! It grows like a true Mac #1 and produces very few leaves engulfed by enormous, chunky, crystal drenched buds!!! Nothing shy of absolutely amazing and was one of the top producers in the facility on just the first attempt growing her marvelous self!!!! Only draw back I encountered was it’s late finishing. It took the better part of 10 weeks to see full maturity and I think it could have even gone a bit longer, had I the patience to let it sit and wait a little longer. Next run perhaps because she gives back greatly at expense of those extra weeks!!!! Hope to get it out amongst the crowds soon. Stay High my friends 😎
c........3
December 3, 2023
taste like poop