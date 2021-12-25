Stumbled upon AKA Mt. Dew from a friend and local farmer in southern Oregon. Didn’t think much of it because I hadn’t heard of it before and nor had he before acquiring it. Rarely do I invite an untested strain into my indoor facility but because of the hype I’ve seen of the strain called Spite, figured I would risk it and watch it closely. Well all I really can say about it is WOW!!!! It grows like a true Mac #1 and produces very few leaves engulfed by enormous, chunky, crystal drenched buds!!! Nothing shy of absolutely amazing and was one of the top producers in the facility on just the first attempt growing her marvelous self!!!! Only draw back I encountered was it’s late finishing. It took the better part of 10 weeks to see full maturity and I think it could have even gone a bit longer, had I the patience to let it sit and wait a little longer. Next run perhaps because she gives back greatly at expense of those extra weeks!!!! Hope to get it out amongst the crowds soon. Stay High my friends 😎