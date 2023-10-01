Smoked this strain right after I bought it and ended up getting sick. I attributed my sickness to the weed because the wasn’t what I expected based on the reviews, and I couldn’t really feel the high. With that being said, I let the weed sit for a while, while I nursed myself back to health. Once all of my senses were in order again I gave this strain another try because I figured the dispo wouldn’t have given me a bad batch, and I found out I was sick with the flu, not moldy weed. Off the rip the taste reminded me of the crème brûlée Juul pods from back in the day. A nice vanilla cream taste on the inhale, and the same taste with a little peppery kick on the exhale. My high kicked in at about halfway through a solid king-sized gold raw, and it had me elevated. I was elated, stress-free, and enjoyed the warmth of the sun. I give it 3 stars because I expected a sweeter taste closer to a mousse, but I guess everyone’s perspective is different. Overall good bud.