Mousse Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mousse Cake.

Mousse Cake strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Energetic

Uplifted

Mousse Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress

October 1, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
i turned into sloth
6 people found this helpful
October 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Smoked this strain right after I bought it and ended up getting sick. I attributed my sickness to the weed because the wasn’t what I expected based on the reviews, and I couldn’t really feel the high. With that being said, I let the weed sit for a while, while I nursed myself back to health. Once all of my senses were in order again I gave this strain another try because I figured the dispo wouldn’t have given me a bad batch, and I found out I was sick with the flu, not moldy weed. Off the rip the taste reminded me of the crème brûlée Juul pods from back in the day. A nice vanilla cream taste on the inhale, and the same taste with a little peppery kick on the exhale. My high kicked in at about halfway through a solid king-sized gold raw, and it had me elevated. I was elated, stress-free, and enjoyed the warmth of the sun. I give it 3 stars because I expected a sweeter taste closer to a mousse, but I guess everyone’s perspective is different. Overall good bud.
1 person found this helpful
June 7, 2024
Focused
Happy
Laid back for sure.
1 person found this helpful
December 8, 2023
Creative
Focused
I rolled a two paper, almost two gram, doobie and didn't make it to the half way mark. Smooth. Tasty. Expands the lungs! Exhale is spicy and sweet with a peppery exchange in the nostrils.
1 person found this helpful
April 19, 2024
I tried a lot high level strains already and that’s the best one for sure, smells and tastes so good and gets you a very good vibe
1 person found this helpful
June 29, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Awesome
October 29, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
If you get someone who knows how to really cultivate this strain by far one of the best smokes you can have
October 17, 2024
Creative
Talkative
This strain is really good it’s honestly one of the most comfortable highs I had in a while it’s very balanced it’s nice

