Mousse Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Cake Mix. This strain has a sweet and creamy flavor that resembles a chocolate mousse cake with a hint of vanilla. Mousse Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mousse Cake effects include relaxation, happiness, and sleepiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mousse Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Compound Genetics, Mousse Cake features flavors like chocolate, cream, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mousse Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and soothing strain that can help you chill out and drift off to dreamland, Mousse Cake might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mousse Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Mousse Cake strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Mousse Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
Mousse Cake strain reviews11

October 1, 2023
i turned into sloth
December 8, 2023
I rolled a two paper, almost two gram, doobie and didn't make it to the half way mark. Smooth. Tasty. Expands the lungs! Exhale is spicy and sweet with a peppery exchange in the nostrils.
October 8, 2024
Smoked this strain right after I bought it and ended up getting sick. I attributed my sickness to the weed because the wasn’t what I expected based on the reviews, and I couldn’t really feel the high. With that being said, I let the weed sit for a while, while I nursed myself back to health. Once all of my senses were in order again I gave this strain another try because I figured the dispo wouldn’t have given me a bad batch, and I found out I was sick with the flu, not moldy weed. Off the rip the taste reminded me of the crème brûlée Juul pods from back in the day. A nice vanilla cream taste on the inhale, and the same taste with a little peppery kick on the exhale. My high kicked in at about halfway through a solid king-sized gold raw, and it had me elevated. I was elated, stress-free, and enjoyed the warmth of the sun. I give it 3 stars because I expected a sweeter taste closer to a mousse, but I guess everyone’s perspective is different. Overall good bud.
Strain spotlight

Mousse Cake strain genetics