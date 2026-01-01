Mr. Stinky
Mr. Stinky
Hybrid
Mr. Stinky potency is higher THC than average.
Mr. Stinky is a bold hybrid that lives up to its name with a super-pungent aroma of sour citrus, woody pine, and dank funk that fills any space. Its dense, resin-covered buds deliver a balanced high — starting with euphoric uplift and sociable energy, then easing into relaxed comfort without heavy sedation. With potent THC levels and a complex flavor profile that includes fruit, cherry, citrus, and earthy notes, Mr. Stinky is a memorable choice for seasoned users and flavor chasers alike. Have you tried Mr. Stinky? Leave a review and let us know your experience!
