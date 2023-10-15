This is my first review so bare with me. I partake regularly of the magical weed. This strain has a very bitter, earthy taste in cartridge form. The taste hits you hard but is followed by a very relaxed, tingly almost euphoric feeling. I only hit the live cart twice and it lasted a good while as well, very deep. I suffer from severe leg pain and anxiety and this strain really helped a lot. I felt instant pain relief that lasted about an hour before needing to refresh. I highly recommend this strain if you can withstand the hard hitting taste you will love the benefits!!!