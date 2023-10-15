Mrs Mac is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC #4 and Wedding Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mrs Mac is a beautiful marriage of the infamous MAC #4 x Wedding Cake from Dark Horse Genetics. This strain has quickly become a customer favorite with hints of Mac’s creamy fuel and the Wedding Cake smoothness. The flavors are reminiscent of salty, earthiness followed quickly by the exhale of creamy fuel and cake like flavors. The high is a quick acting and long lasting high that keeps things mellow while still giving the heavy body relief that the parents have passed down. Mrs Mac is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mrs Mac effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mrs Mac when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by High Level Health, Mrs Mac features flavors like citrus, fuel, and chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it its earthy and relaxing qualities. The average price of Mrs Mac typically ranges from $30-$40. Mrs Mac is a potent and beautiful strain, with dark green leaves and purple tints to the sugar leaves. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mrs Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.