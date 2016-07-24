ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Terbell
Member since 2018
I feel very chatty and happy with this train, its good to chill with, very light and flowy feeling.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Lovely_Bree
Member since 2017
Im not a fan of this strain at all and quite annoyed that i paid 20 for a preroll of miss USA from an employee at Pisos in las vegas and said it would help me feel relaxed and go to sleep cause i have anxiety well i def didnt feel tired i couldnt sleep all night and the high made me irritated the la...
Avatar for Itsjustaapple
Member since 2017
This is a mother of all strains. You can smoke this and take all your pain away and be uplifted and want to take on a project that you have been putting off because your nervous and let's you be the true you behind the shell. I also noticed it has helped me clear my head and take away the pressure t...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for jessBe
Member since 2015
One of my favorites for relaxing in the evening. Let's the tension from the day melt away and quiets the stress in the head.
Relaxed
Avatar for thesoupthing
Member since 2015
got a great high from this strain: talkative, happy, no paranoia or anxiety at all
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Crazyaunt
Member since 2015
ArousedEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for thelox123
Member since 2015
pheno 3 is a 12 week flower time
