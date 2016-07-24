ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ms. Universe
  • Leafly flower of Ms. Universe

Hybrid

Ms. Universe

Ms. Universe

Ms. Universe from Dynasty Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid of their Des*tar strain crossed with Space Queen. There are 4 well-known phenotypes that give off a complex range of aromatic notes like pineapple, Haze, vanilla, and hashy caramel. The flavors of Ms. Universe mimic her smell, but add some berry sweetness into the mix and bring forth a tingly sensation across the body that levels off to provide relaxing relief from pain and stress.

Reviews

14

Show all

Avatar for thesoupthing
Member since 2015
got a great high from this strain: talkative, happy, no paranoia or anxiety at all
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for jessBe
Member since 2015
One of my favorites for relaxing in the evening. Let's the tension from the day melt away and quiets the stress in the head.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for thelox123
Member since 2015
small buds at first but pheno 3 is a unique strain tha when grown useing mills with sugaree and full power its a one of a kind strain that looks SC l I e no other strain i ever seen looks like knots
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryTingly
Avatar for Terbell
Member since 2018
I feel very chatty and happy with this train, its good to chill with, very light and flowy feeling.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Itsjustaapple
Member since 2017
This is a mother of all strains. You can smoke this and take all your pain away and be uplifted and want to take on a project that you have been putting off because your nervous and let's you be the true you behind the shell. I also noticed it has helped me clear my head and take away the pressure t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Ms. Universe
First strain child
Carmel Cough
child
Second strain child
Bluniverse
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Ms. UniverseUser uploaded image of Ms. UniverseUser uploaded image of Ms. UniverseUser uploaded image of Ms. UniverseUser uploaded image of Ms. UniverseUser uploaded image of Ms. UniverseUser uploaded image of Ms. Universe
more
photos