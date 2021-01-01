Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Myakka Native
  5. Myakka Native Reviews

Myakka Native reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Myakka Native.

Myakka Native effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Myakka Native near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...