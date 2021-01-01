Loading…

Myakka Native

Hybrid
Picture of Myakka Native
stock photo similar to myakka native
THC 14%CBG 1%Limonene

Myakka Native effects are mostly calming.

Myakka Native potency is lower than average.

no flavors reported yet
top effect
hungry

Myakka Native is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Myakka Native - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Myakka Native nugs near you

Myakka Native effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed

Similar to Myakka Native

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Myakka Native reviews9

Myakka Native terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Myakka Native is limonene, followed by humulene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Limonene (citrus)

Other terpenes

Humulene(hoppy)Caryophyllene(pepper)

