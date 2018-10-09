Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I tend to get paranoid and panicky with many chemo-vars, even mid range thc level flower, this is awesome, complete relaxation without surrendering any cognitive function, no paranoia, no panic attacks, just great head and body relaxation, but clear headed, I have a very low tolerance as I haven’t u...
Great strain. Very pleasant high. The cbd content was great it helped alot with my crohn's disease and stress. The smell and taste were great. The buds were huge, sticky, dense and covered in trichomes. I have seen a couple different names i had Mystery 98 #1 but I have seen #4 as well and another #...
Upon moving to Colorado, I was excited to try my first CBD dominant strain to treat my anxiety, especially because cannabis has been actually heightening it as of late due to racy thoughts. I was happy to find that Mystery #98 is a high quality strain that I have enjoyed very much. The 1/8th I purch...