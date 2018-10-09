Mystery 98 is an indica-dominant hybrid of unknown origins; all that is known is that it descends from Pre-98 Bubba Kush. The smell and flavor are earthy and spicy while the effects provide full-body sedation alongside buzzing cerebral euphoria. With elevated levels of CBD, Mystery 98 is a great choice for patients treating pain or anyone seeking a relaxing escape after a long, stressful day.
