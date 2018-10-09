ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mystery 98

Mystery 98 is an indica-dominant hybrid of unknown origins; all that is known is that it descends from Pre-98 Bubba Kush. The smell and flavor are earthy and spicy while the effects provide full-body sedation alongside buzzing cerebral euphoria. With elevated levels of CBD, Mystery 98 is a great choice for patients treating pain or anyone seeking a relaxing escape after a long, stressful day.

ForcePower8
Member since 2016
Upon moving to Colorado, I was excited to try my first CBD dominant strain to treat my anxiety, especially because cannabis has been actually heightening it as of late due to racy thoughts. I was happy to find that Mystery #98 is a high quality strain that I have enjoyed very much. The 1/8th I purch...
HungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Olk22
Member since 2018
I tend to get paranoid and panicky with many chemo-vars, even mid range thc level flower, this is awesome, complete relaxation without surrendering any cognitive function, no paranoia, no panic attacks, just great head and body relaxation, but clear headed, I have a very low tolerance as I haven’t u...
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Hondo13
Member since 2016
Great strain. Very pleasant high. The cbd content was great it helped alot with my crohn's disease and stress. The smell and taste were great. The buds were huge, sticky, dense and covered in trichomes. I have seen a couple different names i had Mystery 98 #1 but I have seen #4 as well and another #...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
iheartcolorado
Member since 2017
This is my favorite stain. No head high at all, just a relaxing happy experience.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
faviod420
Member since 2016
I love it! Is very tasty lol and it makes me feel relaxed but if u smoke to much the indica part kicks in and make you feel mellow! I smoke it in thc oils
HungryRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Mystery 98