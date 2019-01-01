Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Seach Medical Cannabis Group, Nchoosha Y crosses Thai with a Michoacán sativa. Buds are dense and solid with enticing pink hairs that blanket the olive-green flower. The aroma has scents of melon and grapefruit with additional sweet notes.