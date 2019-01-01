ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Bred by Seach Medical Cannabis Group, Nchoosha Y crosses Thai with a Michoacán sativa. Buds are dense and solid with enticing pink hairs that blanket the olive-green flower. The aroma has scents of melon and grapefruit with additional sweet notes. 

