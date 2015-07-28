Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Right now my top high cbd strain!. Flower. 2 big monster hits. I don't know how to describe it but a felt a mix muscle and mind relaxation, is not numbing neither sedative, suddenly burst of happiness after 5 mins, laughed like a child for no reason whatsoever!. Love the happy, uplifted feeling, plu...
This was very fun to smoke. great with anxiety and makes you very productive... could totally clean the apartment on this one and cooking food was great with this too. This really boosted my creativity in many areas with cooking and doing art and just having awesome ideas about a lot of different to...
Such a good high for during the day. Made me more social, less anxious, and just comfortable. I wasn’t too paranoid and wasn’t worried about being too high to talk/interact with people. It was like a mild, energetic, creative high.
This was my first high CBD strain - and I wasn't disappointed. I toke with a friend on a beautiful sunny day around noon. I somehow exprience difficulties concentratingon monday mornings, and I counted on it to help me get through my art history class. Right after I ashed the joint, it began with a ...