ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Nebula II CBD
  4. Reviews

Nebula II CBD reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nebula II CBD.

Reviews

30

Avatar for Willie.Mattei
Member since 2018
Muy buena para los dolores crónicos y la inflamación relajante muscular de lo mejor que usado y mantiene la mente clara u con energía de hacer algo
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for -Tulian-
Member since 2019
Right now my top high cbd strain!. Flower. 2 big monster hits. I don't know how to describe it but a felt a mix muscle and mind relaxation, is not numbing neither sedative, suddenly burst of happiness after 5 mins, laughed like a child for no reason whatsoever!. Love the happy, uplifted feeling, plu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Jackiedees
Member since 2018
Really pleasant but focused high. really eased my back pain and allowed me to fully enjoy myself for the evening. I've got another 4 grams of this to go so I'm glad I get to enjoy it some more.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for FractalFox69
Member since 2017
This was very fun to smoke. great with anxiety and makes you very productive... could totally clean the apartment on this one and cooking food was great with this too. This really boosted my creativity in many areas with cooking and doing art and just having awesome ideas about a lot of different to...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Nebula II CBDUser uploaded image of Nebula II CBD
Avatar for bnsx12
Member since 2017
Such a good high for during the day. Made me more social, less anxious, and just comfortable. I wasn’t too paranoid and wasn’t worried about being too high to talk/interact with people. It was like a mild, energetic, creative high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for mathorg
Member since 2017
i really liked this as medical way. i'm in a wheelchair, paralyzed. all my nervepains gone. thumbs up.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for renaudobie
Member since 2016
This was my first high CBD strain - and I wasn't disappointed. I toke with a friend on a beautiful sunny day around noon. I somehow exprience difficulties concentratingon monday mornings, and I counted on it to help me get through my art history class. Right after I ashed the joint, it began with a ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ricegrain
Member since 2014
uplifting and completely clear headed while relaxing my back muscles enough so that I can stretch out the rest of my body.
Read full review
Reported
feelings